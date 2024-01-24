eBay Cuts 1,000 Jobs
January 24, 2024 11:17AM PST
LONDON (AP) — Online retailer eBay Inc. will cut about 1,000 jobs, or an estimated 9% of its full-time workforce.
CEO Jamie Iannone said in a message to employees on Tuesday that the company’s number of employees and costs have exceeded how much the business is growing in a slowing economy.
He also said eBay will reduce how many “contracts we have within our alternate workforce over the coming months.”
It’s the latest tech company to roll out a series of layoffs after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic when people spent more time and money online.
Now, companies from Google to Amazon have been making painful job cuts to reduce costs and bolster their bottom lines.
More about: