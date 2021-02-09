Eating The Asian Carp

?????????????????????????????????????????
The Detroit Free Press is reporting the state of Illinois wants to give the invasive Asian Carp a new name in an effort to make it sound more appealing.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says the invasive fish needs to go, and one key is getting people to eat it. “…it’s been hard to get the human consumption part of this because of the four-letter word: carp,” said Kevin Irons, assistant chief of fisheries for the state.
Carp has a reputation for tasting like mud. Fortunately we found an article with plenty of recipes designed to make the bottom feeder a little more palatable.