Eastern Washington Sheriff Won’t Enforce Stay-At-Home Order
PASCO, Wash. (AP) – The sheriff of Franklin County in eastern Washington state is telling residents that he will not enforce Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders or any guidelines “”that infringe on your constitutional rights.”
Sheriff J.D. Raymond sent a letter to constituents on Monday in which he said he does believe the coronavirus pandemic is real and “needs to be dealt with appropriately.”
Raymond, who has been sheriff for six years in the county whose biggest city is Pasco, also said he believes that adults are capable of policing themselves and “we have the capability of adjusting our habits to these trying times.”
KOMO-TV reported that Raymond thinks local businesses and houses of worship can reopen while adhering to strict social distancing standards.