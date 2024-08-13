KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Earthquake Shakes Southern California

August 13, 2024 4:08AM PDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Los Angeles area.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it struck shortly after noon Monday.

It was centered near the city’s Highland Park neighborhood, about 7.5 miles below the surface.

The epicenter was about 6.5 miles northeast of Los Angeles’ City Hall.

People reported feeling it strongly across Southern California.

A medical building shook, a live interview on ESPN was interrupted, some plumbing broke at Pasadena’s City Hall and the ground swayed in Anaheim, home to Disneyland.

The quake served more as a reminder of what could happen in a state where a huge population lives above active fault lines.

