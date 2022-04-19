      Weather Alert

Earthquake Shakes Off Oregon Coast

Apr 19, 2022 @ 11:50am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The United States Geological Survey says an earthquake shook off the Oregon coast Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that the 4.0 magnitude quake was recorded at 5:43 a.m, about 120 miles west of Bandon.

In the last three weeks, eight small earthquakes have been recorded in the general area.

Most of them were located near the Blanco Fault Zone.

The fault zone is a common place for earthquake swarms.

Last December, more than 50 earthquakes rumbled off the coast in that area within 24 hours.

