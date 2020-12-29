      Weather Alert

Earthquake Off Oregon Coast

Dec 29, 2020 @ 7:59am

Bandon, Ore – (AP) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck about 127 miles (204 kilometers) off the Oregon coast early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake struck at 4:50 a.m. west of Bandon, Oregon, the agency said. The Northwest National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said “an earthquake occurred, a tsunami is not expected.” The federal agency received 88 responses from people who said they felt the quake, but said little or no area was affected and no people were exposed to danger

TAGS
coast earthquake Oregon
