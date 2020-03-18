Earthquake Hits Salt Lake City

      Breaking News
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken Salt Lake City area and it knocked out power to some homes and brought the city’s light rail system to a halt.  The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just southwest of the city and was likely felt by an estimated 2.8 million people. Residents felt their homes shake for 10 to 15 seconds. The extent of the damage wasn’t immediately clear, though there were no immediate reports of major damage. The Utah Emergency Management agency says it was the largest earthquake to hit Utah since a 5.9 magnitude quake shook southern Utah in 1992.

