Reedsport, Oregon – The National Weather Service reports a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:32am this morning about 150 miles off the coast from Reedsport, Oregon. That’s about halfway between Coos Bay and Florence…just under 200 miles away from Portland. The quake did not cause a tsunami. News partner KGW reports some residents nearby felt it.

