Don’t throw away that bottle. I may want to make a shirt out of it.

That may be how the new shirt from Polo’s Ralph Lauren started. The designer has launched a new shirt made entirely out of recycled plastic bottles. Each shirt is made from an average of 12 bottles collected in Taiwan, where the Polos are made. Ralph Lauren has committed to removing at least 170 million bottles from landfills and oceans by 2025. The shirts are $90. Would you wear one?