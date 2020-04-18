Early Morning Tualatin Fire, Twelve Displaced
Early Saturday morning firefighters headed to a Tualatin apartment complex on SW Boones Ferry Road on reports of smoke and flames coming from a window.
When they arrived they say that they saw heavy smoke and fire pouring out of two apartments on the second floor with flames reaching the third floor.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly, and say that despite the fire’s intensity nobody was injured.
An investigation found that the fire was started due to unattended cooking in the kitchen area.
Firefighters say four units sustained considerable fire damage, and two units below were impacted by water and smoke.
Six adults and six children in total were displaced.
American Red Cross provided support at the scene.