Early Morning Fire At Tigard Office
By Jacob Dean
|
Apr 2, 2019 @ 5:52 AM

Tigard, Oregon -A section of Southwest Hall blvd. is back open this morning, just south of 99-W and Highway 217, after an early morning fire. Fire Chief Cassandra Ulven with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says the fire broke out around 3am, at a former home in Tigard that was converted into an office. The good news is no one was inside at the time, and no one was hurt. Fire crews were able to put the fire out and clear the scene pretty quickly. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

 

 

