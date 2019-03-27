Gresham, Oregon – A fire broke out early this morning at an apartment complex in Gresham. Fire crews and police responded to the East Wind Apartments near Mt. Hood Community College just before 1:30am. It’s unclear how much damage was done by the fire. It looks like firefighters had it under control within about 15 minutes. No word yet on a cause or if anyone was hurt. The East Wind Apartments are on Northeast 23rd street, just west of Mt. Hood Community College.
Early Morning Fire At Gresham Apartments
By Jacob Dean
Mar 27, 2019 @ 4:29 AM