Early Morning Fire At Gresham Apartments

Gresham, Oregon – A fire broke out early this morning at an apartment complex in Gresham. Fire crews and police responded to the East Wind Apartments near Mt. Hood Community College just before 1:30am. It’s unclear how much damage was done by the fire. It looks like firefighters had it under control within about 15 minutes. No word yet on a cause or if anyone was hurt. The East Wind Apartments are on Northeast 23rd street, just west of Mt. Hood Community College.