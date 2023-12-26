Early Morning Break-In At Rice Northwest Museum Of Rocks And Minerals

Hillsboro, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a break-in alarm at the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 2:21 a.m. The museum is located at 26385 NW Groveland Drive in unincorporated Washington County.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a broken window leading into the museum and footprints heading south from the scene. Immediate containment measures were implemented, and a K9 track was attempted, but the suspect managed to escape.

A subsequent search of the museum, conducted in collaboration with museum staff, revealed a significant theft from a large display case containing numerous gold items. The total value of the stolen items is currently undisclosed.

Review of the museum’s security footage indicated that the suspect is an average-built adult white male, clad in jeans and a jacket.

The investigation has been handed over to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit detectives. Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (503) 846-2700.

The incident marks an unfortunate event for the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals, which is now working closely with law enforcement to resolve the case and recover the stolen items.