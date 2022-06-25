      Weather Alert

Early Morning Apartment Fire Displaces Four Vancouver Families

Jun 25, 2022 @ 10:20am

(Vancouver, WA) — Vancouver Firefighters were up early Saturday morning battling a large Apartment fire in the Harney Heights neighborhood. The first crews arrived at a 4-plex in the 2900 block of East 16th street.
Crews found the unit fully-engulfed in flames from the front and back of a second story apartment. A second engine was called out with 25 additional firefighters. Crews were able to bring the fire under control within a half-hour.
Four families are now without a home because of the fire. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist them.
The Vancouver Fire Marshall is working to determine the cause of the fire.

TAGS
apartment fire Displaced Families Red Cross Vancouver
Popular Posts
UPDATE: Man Faces Additional Charges In Deadly Shooting Of Clark County Deputy
New Details In Deadly Rafting Accident On Nooksack River
Portland Police Seize A Plethora Of Stolen Goods In Search Warrant
Hit and Run Driver Sought in Father's Death
Washington State Forms Task Force To Crack Down On Organized Retail Crime
Connect With Us Listen To Us On