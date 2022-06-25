Early Morning Apartment Fire Displaces Four Vancouver Families

(Vancouver, WA) — Vancouver Firefighters were up early Saturday morning battling a large Apartment fire in the Harney Heights neighborhood. The first crews arrived at a 4-plex in the 2900 block of East 16th street.
Crews found the unit fully-engulfed in flames from the front and back of a second story apartment. A second engine was called out with 25 additional firefighters. Crews were able to bring the fire under control within a half-hour.
Four families are now without a home because of the fire. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist them.
The Vancouver Fire Marshall is working to determine the cause of the fire.