E-Scooters Set to Return

Portland Ore — A long-awaited analysis of Portland’s e-scooter pilot program has been released. It found 176 people went to emergency rooms over scooter injuries. More than 700,000 trips were taken from July through spanning 801,887 total miles. The average trip lasted 1.15 miles, and there were a total of 2,043 scooters on Portland streets. Another scooter pilot program appears to be in the works: PBOT concluded the initial 4-month pilot program wasn’t enough time to understand challenges to permanently adding scooters to the city. The new program will likely begin in the spring of 2019.