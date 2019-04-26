E-Scooters Return To The Streets Of Portland
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Apr 26, 2019 @ 7:17 AM

PORTLAND,Ore.– After a four month break part two of a pilot project begins today bringing 2,500 E-scooters with it. PBOT says by January as many as 9,000 E-scooters could be available to rent.
This time around the city has asked that E-scooter providers have more of them placed on the Eastside. E-Scooter companies have been asked to have a plan in place to distribute helmets. KXL talked with some of you about this alternative mode of transportation . Many of you say they’re dangerous to riders and pedestrians. Others are happy to seem them come back because they’re a cheap easy way to get around town.

