E-Scooter Trial Period Ends

Portland, Oregon – Today is your last chance to ride an E-Scooter in Portland, at least for now. The city’s four-month pilot program ends today. Three companies have had their scooters on the streets since July. Portland Bureau of Transportation will now dig in to all the data from the trial period, and determine if it will let the scooters come back, either permanently or for another pilot program. PBOT expects to share its findings early next year. Your scooter app shouldn’t work after today but you might still see a few of the scooters on the streets. The companies expect to take several days to collect them all.