E-Scooter Rider Hit, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries
Forest Grove, Ore. – An E-scooter rider is fighting for their life after being hit by a car in Forest Grove. It happened on Highway 8, Pacific Avenue at Mountain View Lane, just before Noon on Saturday. The 64-year-old man riding the scooter was rushed to the hospital, no word on his condition. Cpt. Michael Hall with Forest Grove police says the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Speed and impaired do not appear to be factors.
Read more from Forest Grove Police
On January 4, 2020 at approximately 1158am, Forest Grove Officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Mountain View Lane. The pedestrian was operating an electric scooter at the time they were struck.
A 64 year old male was transported to a regional medical facility with potentially life threatening injuries. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Speed or intoxication are not believed to be a factor at this time.
The Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team and the Oregon Department of Transportation is assisting with the investigation. Pacific Avenue is closed in both directions and there is no estimated time to re-open. Police are encouraging drivers to use alternative routes and avoid the area.