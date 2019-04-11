Dwayne Wade–Class Act

NBA star Dwyane Wade didn’t go out quietly. The veteran NBA star posted a triple-double in his final NBA game. The Miami Heat went on to lose to the Nets but it didn’t really matter. Wade never won a championship RING but he did more than that. He gave back to the community. There’s a really touching video going around that shows people telling Wade what he’s meant to them in their lives.





