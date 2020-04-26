Dutch Bros Worker In Grants Pass Tests Positive For Covid-19
Grants Pass, Ore. – Heads up for anyone who stopped for coffee in Southern Oregon over the last two weeks. A worker at a Dutch Bros in Grants Pass has tested positive for coronavirus. They worked at least six times recently at the location on Northeast 7th and Hillcrest drive. The company says on their website the employee had direct contact with other workers. All of them are at home now, on paid-leave, in self-isolation. As an extra precaution the Dutch bros coffee shop had a deep cleaning, and has taken other steps to fight Covid-19. Like banning walk-ins, walk-ups, and going cashless.
Read the full statement here
The health and wellbeing of our customers and employees is always our top priority. That’s why we feel it’s important to confirm an employee of Dutch Bros Grants Pass has tested positive for COVID-19.
An employee at our shop located at 1698 NE 7th St. began exhibiting symptoms on 4/22. Prior to exhibiting symptoms, the employee worked evening and late night shifts on 4/9, 4/12, 4/13, 4/16, a day shift on 4/19 and part of a morning shift on 4/22.
Late Friday, 4/24, we learned of the employee’s positive COVID-19 test. We have identified employees who had direct contact with the affected employee. Those employees are currently in self-isolation and are receiving paid leave.
As an extra precaution, our shop will undergo an additional deep clean. We are also coordinating with public health officials to confirm our protocols not only meet, but exceed, expectations.
Because of our commitment to our communities, we have also taken the following steps over the last few weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Enforced increased hand-washing and sanitizing
- Temporarily suspended the use of personal mugs at our drive-thurs
- Temporarily closed walk-ins and walk-ups to focus exclusively on serving through our drive-thru windows
- Instituted a cashless payment system, eliminating unnecessary touch points between customers and broistas
- Instituted mask policies to align with updated CDC recommendations
We want the community to know we’re following all recommended CDC guidelines and will continue to keep the community’s health at the forefront of all decisions we make.
Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to communitywellness@dutchbros.com.