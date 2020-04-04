Dutch Bro’s Coffee Donating April Profits To First Responders
Need a good reason to get a cup of coffee?
Dutch Bro’s Coffee announced that they will be donating all of their profits from the month of April to first responders.
In a Facebook post the coffee chain wrote” Tough times are better when we work together to get through them. Through this unprecedented situation, we have seen our customers, crews and communities do incredible things. We want to support the people making a difference in lives every day. That’s why we are giving all profits from the month of April to #FirstRespondersFirst.