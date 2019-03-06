Dusting For PDX, Freezing Rain For Eugene

Oregon – Portland could see a light dusting of snow this morning, but KGW’s Matt Zaffino says it likely won’t have any impact on your morning commute in the Metro area. Temperatures are right around freezing right now. The National Weather Service says any light snow we get, will change to rain by mid day. Here’s more from KGW meteorologist Matt Zaffino:

There is a threat of Freezing rain in the Eugene area this morning. Matt says we won’t see any of that here in Portland.

Here’s more from the National Weather Service in Portland:

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Portland OR 325 AM PST Wed Mar 6 2019 SPOTTY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING Light rain over Lane County will spread northward this morning. But, temperatures in many areas are still around, or just below freezing. So, this will result in areas of sleet or freezing rain for the interior lowlands. Fortunately, precipitation will be light, resulting in only light ice accumulation, generally up to 0.05 of an inch. Some areas closer to the Columbia Gorge, may see a light mixture of sleet, freezing rain and snow this morning. But, it does not take much ice to create slick road conditions. Be prepared for slick icy spots, especially over bridges and overpasses, as well those less traveled roadways in rural areas. As temperatures warm above freezing later this morning, will see the threat of freezing rain end. But, likely will see occasional sleet or snow in the Columbia Gorge through early afternoon.