Dust to Dust, Recompose Your Loved One

It’s still just a concept, but recompose is getting a lot of attention this week. WSU published a study that supports a dust to dust approach to bury someone who’s died. The Seattle Times reports that “recompose founder Katrina Spade says the first-ever facility could open in Seattle as soon as 2020.” Scientists at Washington State University spent the passed year studying the natural approach to burial with donated bodies and there’s now support in the Washington legislature.

Elizabeth Fournier is a green mortician with Cornerstone Funeral Services in Boring, OR. She’s definitely a proponent. She says it’s a much better option for the planet than all the chemicals and steel often used in more traditional burials, plus it’s better for your budget. Fornier says it takes about 30 days for the body to break down and nourish the earth. She says the ground become the most beautiful meadows.

You can read the full article in the Seattle Times.