Dump Truck Overturns On I-5 Spilling Human Waste

Clark County, Wash. — A dump truck carrying treated human waste overturned on Interstate 5, north of the Interstate 205 junction in Salmon Creek, Washington. The Washington State Police Department (WSPD) reported the incident just before 8:40 a.m., south of the Fairgrounds exit.

The overturned dump truck has led to blocked lanes in both directions, causing significant traffic delays for miles. According to WSPD, one southbound lane on I-5 is currently open, while crews are blocking the inner northbound lane. At one point, traffic congestion reached up to 7 miles to exit 14 in Ridgefield.

WSPD Trooper Will Finn explained that troopers were initially responding to a pedestrian walking in one of the southbound lanes of I-5. This prompted traffic to slow down, and the dump truck driver was unable to stop quickly, resulting in the truck rolling onto the barrier and into the northbound lanes. The truck spilled its cargo of treated human waste onto the road. Finn clarified that although the material may sound hazardous, it has been treated and is sanitary, describing the situation as “just a mess.”

Finn mentioned in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that witnesses reported a pick-up truck had cut off the dump truck. The reason for the pedestrian being on the road remains unknown, but they were taken to a hospital. The dump truck driver also suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.