Dump Truck Driver Injured Crashing Into Hwy. 217 Overpass

TIGARD, Ore. — A person was injured when they crashed a dump truck into the Highway 217 southbound overpass at Hall Blvd. on Friday morning.
There’s no word what caused the crash just before 11:00am.
As of 1:00pm, both southbound lanes are closed as crews clean-up the scene.
Hwy 217/Hall Blvd Crash Update: Driver of the dump truck sustained injuries and is being transported to the hospital by @MetroWestAmb. @OregonDOT is on scene taking over incident clean up. @BeavertonPolice also on scene. Southbound lanes remain closed. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/ZezultKnJa
— TVF&R (@TVFR) June 3, 2022
Crash Update: 12:16 PM
217 Southbound at Hall Blvd. will be closed for at least another hour while crews clean up debris after a dump truck struck the Hall Blvd. overpass. Northbound 217 is open. pic.twitter.com/5eaQRh0fnP
— Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) June 3, 2022
