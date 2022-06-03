      Weather Alert

Dump Truck Driver Injured Crashing Into Hwy. 217 Overpass

Jun 3, 2022 @ 1:00pm

TIGARD, Ore. — A person was injured when they crashed a dump truck into the Highway 217 southbound overpass at Hall Blvd. on Friday morning.

There’s no word what caused the crash just before 11:00am.

As of 1:00pm, both southbound lanes are closed as crews clean-up the scene.

