DUII Likely Causes Roll-over Crash In Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators believe a driver was intoxicated when they crashed into the back of a vehicle on Highway 58 on Monday. Drivers reported the vehicle at fault was driving reckless in the area.
Oregon State Police say 65-year-old Pamela Thompson of Klamath Falls was westbound on the highway near milepost 3 when she hit the back of the vehicle in front of her around 12:15pm. That vehicle was driven by 46-year-old Brian Nicoson of Cottage Grove. At least one of the vehicles rolled over. Both drivers were seriously injured.
Charges will be referred to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.