      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

DUII Likely Causes Roll-over Crash In Lane County

May 26, 2020 @ 6:15am

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators believe a driver was intoxicated when they crashed into the back of a vehicle on Highway 58 on Monday.  Drivers reported the vehicle at fault was driving reckless in the area.

Oregon State Police say 65-year-old Pamela Thompson of Klamath Falls was westbound on the highway near milepost 3 when she hit the back of the vehicle in front of her around 12:15pm.  That vehicle was driven by 46-year-old Brian Nicoson of Cottage Grove.  At least one of the vehicles rolled over.  Both drivers were seriously injured.

Charges will be referred to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

TAGS
Highway 58 lane county traffic crash
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast