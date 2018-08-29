Dufur Track Coach Sentenced to Prison
By Grant McHill
|
Aug 29, 2018 @ 12:01 PM

DUFUR, Ore. (AP) – A man who worked as a track coach, custodian and bus driver at a Wasco County school has been sentenced to prison on charges he sexually abused two female students.

The Dalles Chronicle reports that 27-year-old Ty Lee Wyman had worked at the Dufur School for about a year and was arrested May 1.

Wyman must report to prison on Jan. 2 after striking a plea deal with prosecutors.

Court documents show Wyman was accused of giving alcohol to at least one student and having sex with her.

Dufur School is a public school with 280 students in grades K-12 in rural north-central Oregon.

Once released from prison, Wyman must register as a sex offender.

Information from: The Dalles Chronicle, http://www.thedalleschronicle.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Deschutes County Considers More Restrictive Marijuana Rules Oregonians Expected to Receive Large “Kicker” Refund Forest Thinning Project OK’ed in Northeastern Oregon Alaska Airlines Adds Seattle to Columbus Flight Unexploded Device Reportedly Floating in Puget Sound Corvallis Police to Start “Bike Bait” Program
Comments