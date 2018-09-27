Dudley In DC To Support Brett Kavanaugh

Washington DC – Former Portland Trailblazer and Oregon candidate for governor, Chris Dudley is in Washington DC today to support US Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanuagh. Dudley tells the Lars Larson show, in a phone interview, Kavanaugh “is one of my best friends.” He says “I’m just hoping today the truth will come out and will have a fair, as he asked for it, a fair hearing and that his character will come through.” Dudley calls Kavanaugh’s character “beyond reproach.”

Dudley has known Kavanaugh for 35 years. They both attended Yale and have kept in touch ever since.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination tomorrow.