Ducks Win Pac-12 Championship 2nd Year In A Row
Oregon celebrating a touchdown in the Pac-12 Championship game vs. Utah on December 6, 2019 in Santa Clara, CA.
The Ducks beat the USC Trojans in L.A – 31 to 24.
USC’s comeback magic ran out against Oregon. Kedon Slovis threw his third interception of the game with 2:47 to go as the No. 13 Trojans were driving.
Oregon ended USC’s undefeated season and won its second straight Pac-12 title in the process. Oregon will likely go to the Fiesta Bowl as the Pac-12 champion since the Rose Bowl is set to host a College Football Playoff game.