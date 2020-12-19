      Weather Alert

Ducks Win Pac-12 Championship 2nd Year In A Row

Dec 18, 2020 @ 9:30pm
Oregon celebrating a touchdown in the Pac-12 Championship game vs. Utah on December 6, 2019 in Santa Clara, CA.

The Ducks beat the USC Trojans in L.A – 31 to 24.

USC’s comeback magic ran out against Oregon. Kedon Slovis threw his third interception of the game with 2:47 to go as the No. 13 Trojans were driving.

Oregon ended USC’s undefeated season and won its second straight Pac-12 title in the process. Oregon will likely go to the Fiesta Bowl as the Pac-12 champion since the Rose Bowl is set to host a College Football Playoff game.

