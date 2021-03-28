      Weather Alert

Ducks vs Trojans and the winner advances to the elite 8

Mar 28, 2021 @ 10:41am
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 22: LJ Figueroa #12 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after the win against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

It’s the 7th seed Oregon Ducks against the 6th seed USC Trojans at 6:45pm this evening. The game can be heard on 750 The Game @ 6:45pm. The winner will advance to the elite 8. You can also watch the game on TBS.

