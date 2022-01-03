      Weather Alert
Ducks Vs. Buffs Men’s Basketball Game Postponed Due To COVID-19

Jan 3, 2022 @ 1:20pm

EUGENE, Ore. – The University of Oregon men’s basketball game against Colorado scheduled for Monday has been postponed.

The school says it’s due to COVID-19 protocols within the Ducks program.

The game will be rescheduled.

