Ducks And Beavers To Play In Front Of Full Stadiums This Fall

EUGENE, Ore. – With the state reopening Wednesday, the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers say their football stadiums will be at full capacity this Fall.
The Ducks open the season at home against Fresno State on September 4th, while the Beavers welcome back fans on September 11th against Hawaii.
Both schools say safety protocols will be in place to keep fans safe.
Welcome home. #GoDucks More info: https://t.co/o1zHLhQJL5 pic.twitter.com/1WssIS9nYv
— GoDucks (@GoDucks) June 30, 2021
Welcome Back #BeaverNation‼️💯 pic.twitter.com/i5Xj1feXpC
— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) June 25, 2021
