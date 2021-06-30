      Weather Alert

Ducks And Beavers To Play In Front Of Full Stadiums This Fall

Jun 30, 2021 @ 10:33am

EUGENE, Ore. – With the state reopening Wednesday, the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers say their football stadiums will be at full capacity this Fall.

The Ducks open the season at home against Fresno State on September 4th, while the Beavers welcome back fans on September 11th against Hawaii.

Both schools say safety protocols will be in place to keep fans safe.

TAGS
football Oregon Ducks Oregon State Beavers
Popular Posts
Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday Night
'Excruciating:' Florida Collapse Search Stretches To Day 6
New School Guidance In Oregon Officially Calls For Full-Time, In-Person Instruction
Watch: Gov. Brown & OHA Address Lifting COVID Restrictions
Oregon Just Over 35,000 First COVID-19 Vaccination Doses Away From 70 Percent
Connect With Us Listen To Us On