By Rebecca Marshall
I am still thinking about last Friday night’s game between the University of Oregon and the University of Utah. If you need a recap….please enjoy this:
Let me just say that it was so good to see the entire Ducks team come together. Under the coaching of Mario Cristobal, you could see just how many weapons we have. First, having quarterback Justin Herbert run a couple of plays right out of the chute. Smart!
Does Brady Breeze have wings? Can he teleport? He was all over the place busting up plays. Way to go, Brady! Cool name, BTW.
Then it was the CJ Verdell show. He may be 5’9″ but he’s bigger than life on that field and runs through, and around, defenders (almost) twice his size.
Troy Dye’s interception was amazing, but he’s always pretty amazing, even with his hand in a cast.
Finally, to the line on both offensive and defensive. They were like a giant wall. They rocked it, giving Herbert time to throw.
I know I sound like a homer but I did title this piece “Ducks: A Love Letter.”
Let’s hope they can keep this up at the Rose Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Sorry Badger fans. Go Ducks!