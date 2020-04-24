Duck QB Justin Herbert Picked By L.A. Chargers
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after scoring a four yard touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first quarter in the Rose Bowl game presented by Northwestern Mutual at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
With the sixth pick in the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers selected OB Justin Herbert. The University of Oregon Duck, Eugene born and breed was the third QB taken in the draft. Joe Burrow of LSU went to the Bengals with the first pick, and Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama went to the Dolphins with the fifth pick.