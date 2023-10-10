DSA’s Controversial Rally: Are They Cheering On Terrorists?

So, picture this: the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which boasts six House Democrats among its members, organized a rally in support of Palestine. This event happened right after Israel faced its worst terrorist attacks in history over the past weekend. Naturally, it’s got people wondering: are they cheering on the terrorists? People questioned the timing and the intent behind their gathering. After all, supporting a cause is one thing, but doing it right after a nation faces terror attacks seems, well, questionable.

Rabbi Yaakov Menken, Managing Director at Coalition for Jewish Values, a significant rabbinic public policy organization in America, adds his perspective to the mix. His insights provide a valuable glimpse into the concerns of the Jewish community. While advocating for understanding and dialogue, he also raises questions about the timing and sensitivity of such rallies, especially in the wake of devastating attacks.

