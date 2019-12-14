Drunk Driver Hits Pedestrian & Damages Property
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman walking on the sidewalk at Southeast Grand Avenue and Morrison Street was hit by a drunk driver and seriously injured just after 7:00 on Friday night.
Witnesses say the driver first hit a light pole, then backed up and tried to take off as witnesses yelled at her to stop. She then jumped the curb, fishtailed and hit the victim before crashing into a building.
The woman who was hit was taken to the hospital. Her identity has not been released.
Sabrina Hall, 25, from Vancouver, Washington was arrested for DUII, assault, misdemeanor and felony charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver, criminal mischief and reckless driving.