Drunk Driver Ejected From High-Speed Crash In East Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Witnesses say a driver was speeding when the man behind the wheel crashed head-on into another car in East Portland on Wednesday night.
20-year-old Justin Harris of Gresham fishtailed on the snow and ice on Northeast Glisan near 152nd. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the passenger window. He was thrown about 40 feet, suffering severe head and body trauma.
Police say Harris was drunk. He was cited for DUII and reckless driving.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital.