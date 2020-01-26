      Weather Alert

Drunk Driver Arrested in Deadly Accident on NE Sandy Blvd.

Jan 26, 2020 @ 3:59pm

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested the driver who crashed head-on into another car at Northeast 105th and Sandy Boulevard on Saturday morning, killing the person behind the wheel.

Investigators say 28-year-old Tyrell Dixon was impaired by alcohol and was speeding as he ran a red light, hitting the passenger-side door of an oncoming vehicle.  The victim has not yet been identified.

Dixon is charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.

TAGS
Fatal Accident Fatal Crash Portland
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport