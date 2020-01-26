Drunk Driver Arrested in Deadly Accident on NE Sandy Blvd.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested the driver who crashed head-on into another car at Northeast 105th and Sandy Boulevard on Saturday morning, killing the person behind the wheel.
Investigators say 28-year-old Tyrell Dixon was impaired by alcohol and was speeding as he ran a red light, hitting the passenger-side door of an oncoming vehicle. The victim has not yet been identified.
Dixon is charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.