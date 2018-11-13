Drunk Air Traffic Controller?

Was the air traffic controller drunk? That’s the question a lot of people are asking after pilots heard a slurring controller on their headsets Saturday night in Las Vegas. Only one person is on that shift. That will change now to at least 2 people. Are you surprised by this? Only one person on the shift in Vegas?

https://www.wftv.com/news/trending-now/las-vegas-air-traffic-controller-heard-slurring-words-on-radio-confusing-flight-number/871372426

https://www.newsweek.com/las-vegas-air-traffic-controller-slurred-words-and-passed-out-during-busy-1210580