Drunk Air Traffic Controller?
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Nov 13, 2018 @ 7:38 AM

Was the air traffic controller drunk?  That’s the question a lot of people are asking after pilots heard a slurring controller on their headsets Saturday night in Las Vegas.  Only one person is on that shift.  That will change now to at least 2 people.  Are you surprised by this?  Only one person on the shift in Vegas?

Read more here and let us know what you think.

https://www.wftv.com/news/trending-now/las-vegas-air-traffic-controller-heard-slurring-words-on-radio-confusing-flight-number/871372426

 

https://www.newsweek.com/las-vegas-air-traffic-controller-slurred-words-and-passed-out-during-busy-1210580

