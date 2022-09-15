KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust

September 15, 2022 11:32AM PDT
OREGON CITY, Ore. – An alleged major drug operation is busted near Oregon City.

Police say a search of 22 greenhouses spread across 75 acres found nearly 3,000 illegal marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana, stolen farm equipment, and a Lamborghini purchased with drug money.

On top of that, 9 malnourished horses and four cows were seized from the property.

The Clackamas County District Attorney is considering charges against eight people who were living on the property.

 

