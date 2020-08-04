      Weather Alert

Drug Ring Leader Gets Sentenced Today

Aug 4, 2020 @ 2:47pm

The leader of a southern Oregon drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of meth and heroin in and around Klamath Falls, Oregon was sentenced to federal prison today…

Rogelio Gomez-Arias of Klamath Falls, was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release.

On July 30th, 2020 he pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

During sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. McShane ordered Gomez-Arias to forfeit the U.S. currency seized and the firearms used to facilitate his crimes.

