Drug Overdoses Lead To At Least 3 Deaths In Downtown Portland

Portland, Ore – On Friday, March 31, 2023, a significant number of calls for service related to narcotics overdoses were reported in downtown Portland, resulting in multiple deaths and life-saving measures being taken.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, there were a total of 11 calls for service between 10:29a.m. and 11:08p.m., which included eight during the C shift alone, between 3:00p.m. and 1:00a.m. Officers used Narcan (naloxone) on six different occasions as a life-saving measure. Unfortunately, three of the calls resulted in death investigations, with nearly all overdoses involving opioid narcotics, and fentanyl suspected as the primary cause.

The Portland Police Bureau and Central Precinct officers are grateful to the community members who call in to the Bureau of Emergency Communications via 911 to report signs of overdose. These calls allow responders to know exactly where to respond to provide aid and save lives. Oregon law provides immunity from drug-related offenses for those calling for emergency medical assistance (ORS 475.898).

The Portland Police Bureau and Central Precinct officers often work alongside medical responders at the scenes of overdoses to ensure there is a safe environment for other responders to work. Additionally, they recognize the vital role played by both the Portland Fire and Rescue and AMR Paramedics, and value the partnership between the agencies when responding to these calls.

The Portland Police Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit conducts follow-up investigations alongside investigations by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner for death investigations.

The Portland Police Bureau reminds the public that resources for drug abuse and addiction services are available. For more information, please visit their website’s resources link. They also provide a podcast on fentanyl, which can be found on their website.

The following are the suspected overdose calls from March 31, 2023, in downtown Portland:

23-82961 at 10:29a.m. at SW 1st Ave / SW Main St (Narcan Used)

23-82984 at 11:01a.m. at 200 block NW 3rd Ave (Narcan Used)

23-83018 at 11:51a.m. at 600 block of NW Naito Pkwy (Death of 33-year-old male)

23-83228 at 4:40p.m. at SW 4th Ave / SW Washington St (Narcan Used)

23-83283 at 5:55p.m. at 500 block of SW 6th Ave (Narcan Used)

23-83406 at 8:20p.m. at SW 4th Ave / SW Washington St (Narcan Used) – (Death of 25-year-old female)

23-83418 at 8:33p.m. at W Burnside / NW Broadway

23-83426 at 8:44p.m. at SW 5th Ave / SW Washington St

23-83431 at 8:52p.m. at SW Broadway / SW Oak St (Death)

23-83516 at 10:56p.m. at SW Alder / SW 4th Ave (Narcan Used)

23-83519 at 11:08p.m. at 300 block SW 4th Ave

This list is not comprehensive, and some overdose incidents may not be included. The list provides a snapshot of the events of the day to highlight this concerning issue.