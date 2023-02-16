Drought Declared In Crook And Jefferson Counties

Credit: MGN

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek Thursday declared drought emergencies in Crook and Jefferson counties.

The move directs state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region.

“While this is the first drought declaration of the year, Central Oregon has been facing persistent drought for years due to the ongoing impacts of climate change,” Governor Kotek said. “This is already looking like another challenging drought year for the state, which brings higher risks of wildfires and water shortages. I am committed to ensuring that our agencies are working closely with all partners to get those who are most impacted the help they need.

“Moreover, our state needs to get serious about water resilience moving forward. Our communities, the agriculture sector and our fish and wildlife are all impacted by water scarcity, and we all have to be working together to address the challenges that we are facing today and into the future.”