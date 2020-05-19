Drought Declared In Coos County

      Breaking News
May 19, 2020 @ 4:44pm

COQUILLE, Ore. (AP) – A drought declaration passed by Coos County Commissioners has been approved by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.

The World reports the governor’s declaration will authorize state agencies to expedite water management tools for local officials to quickly start mitigation activities.

According to the order, extremely low stream flow and hot, dry conditions in Coos County led to the governor’s declaration.

The declaration in Coos County follows similar declarations in Curry, Jackson and Klamath counties in southwestern Oregon.

