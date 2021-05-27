Drought Advisory Issued For Most Of Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The state Department of Ecology has issued a drought advisory for most of Washington, including all areas east of the Cascade Range, portions of southwest Washington and the Washington coast.
The agency says March through April was the fourth driest such period for Washington since 1895.
The agency says the Puget Sound area has sufficient water supply for people and fish this summer.
The counties included in the advisory are Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Columbia, Cowlitz, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lewis, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pacific, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima.