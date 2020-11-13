Drivers Describe Treacherous Conditions on Oregon Roads
If you’re heading out on the roads anytime through Saturday morning, this is a tough time for travel in Oregon.
Mark Kronquist describes driving in Marion County, on Highway 22 east of Stayton: “it’s just immense rain, there’s heavy flooding in many areas like Turner and Aumsville, high winds.”
Shirley tells us what it’s like on Highway 26 from Cornelius Pass toward 217.
“We’ve got a couple of inches of standing water,” she said. “The problem is we have ruts from where people have driven in the lanes and they’re pretty consistent, in the middle of the lanes, and they fill up with water.”
Meteorologist David Bishop at the National Weather Service in Portland tells drivers, “Take your time if you are traveling. Roads are going to be slick. There is a possibility for some reduced visibility as well. We are seeing some rounds of moderate to heavy rain. Be vigilant. Drive for the conditions. Increase following distance. Slow down and take your time.”
He expects rain to continue through Saturday morning, including the Portland metro and wildfire burned areas.