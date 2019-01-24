Driver who ran down three pedestrians in Northeast Portland in Police Custody

Portland, OR. A man who police say drove a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck onto a sidewalk and ran down three people in Northeast Portland was arrested on Wednesday. Austin Keever-Nyberg faces three counts of first-degree attempted assault. The 21-year-old was arrested while visiting the Clackamas County courthouse for an unrelated matter. The investigation began January 11th after video of the chase was posted online and shared with police. The video was captured by security cameras at a home near Northeast 152nd and Beech Street. None of the three people seen running in the video have come forward. Police say they’d still like to hear from them.