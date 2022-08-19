Driver Wanted In Pedestrian’s Death On I-84 Near The Dalles

THE DALLES, Ore. — A person was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle who left the scene on Interstate 84 east of The Dalles early Friday morning.

It’s believed the victim got out of their car and was hit in the westbound lanes between 4:00 and 5:20am near milepost 89, which is just east of Highway 197. The vehicle is pictured above.

They were found dead several hours later around 9:00am and the freeway was closed until around 12:30pm.

Oregon State Police are asking to hear from anyone who was driving through the area who perhaps thought they hit an animal. You’re asked to call (800) 442-0776 and reference Case #: SP22-217109.

There is no description of the suspect’s vehicle at this time.