Driver Wanted In NW Portland Deadly Hit & Run

Oct 25, 2021 @ 10:42am
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver is wanted for hitting and killing a woman with their truck and leaving the scene.

66-year-old Ruby Allen of Portland was hit on NW Yeon near 35th Avenue around 3:30 on the morning of October 20th.  The vehicle involved left the area headed northwest.

Traffic investigators have identified the vehicle involved as a 2016-2018 Chevrolet Silverado similar to the one below.

The vehicle has a chrome grill with damage to the front grill area and leading edge of the hood.  The color and style of cab are unknown.

Anyone with information about the crash should reference Case #: 21-292993.  Tips can be sent via email to [email protected] or by calling the Traffic Investigations Unit at (503) 823-2103.

