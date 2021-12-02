Driver Takes Fatal Plunge Into Lake After Hit & Run Crash In Woodland

WOODLAND, Wash. — Two cars collided on Interstate 5 southbound south of Lewis River Road on Thursday morning, sending one vehicle airborne off the freeway into Horseshoe Lake to their death and the other fleeing from the scene.
“That vehicle that was struck crossed all lanes of traffic, went across a frontage road and rolled into Horseshoe Lake and came to rest on its top. There was one occupant that was trapped inside for approximately 15 minutes,” said Washington State Trooper Will Finn.
Detectives are looking for a black SUV with significant front-end passenger side damage.
Witnesses are asked to come forward, specifically those who may have witnessed the crash between 6:15 and 6:30am and especially those with dash cam recordings.
All southbound lanes were closed for about two hours.